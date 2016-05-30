May 30 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 2, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4Du6wt

