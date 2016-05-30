May 30 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends, to shareholders of record on June 2, for 2015

* To use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

