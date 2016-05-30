BRIEF-Yangzhou Yaxing Motor Coach's chairman resigns due to personal reasons
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons
May 30 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from May 31 pending announcement related to share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pbwcx5
