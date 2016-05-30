May 30 Yusin Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.58364629 per share (T$191,200,800 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 20

* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26

* Record date June 26

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zW78

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)