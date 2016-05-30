May 30 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.52 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zW9M

