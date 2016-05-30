BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Wutong Holding Group :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 2 0863285.1), for a LTE antenna communication equipment
* Says the patent valid for 10 years since Nov. 13, 2015
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWCU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :