BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Tonghua Golden-horse Pharmaceutical Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up investment company with its unit with investment of more than 200 million yuan ($30.40 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OXFVSe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5798 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA