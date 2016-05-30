May 30 Renjie Oldsichuan Catering Management Consult :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.5 per share (T$64,959,300 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 16

* Last date before book closure June 17 with book closure period from June 18 to June 22

* Record date June 22

* Payment date July 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zWHq

