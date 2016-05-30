BRIEF-Egypt's Genial Tours Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 30 China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on May 31 after it announced share issue plan
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.9 billion yuan ($592.66 million) in share private placement to fund projects, r1 acquisition and boost capital
* Says it plans to acquire stake in Singapore's R1 International Pte Ltd for $65.2 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PbLTV5; bit.ly/1OXMwvX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago