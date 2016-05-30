BRIEF-Egypt's Genial Tours Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 30 Shen Zhen Mindata Holding Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell off its unit worth 265 million yuan ($40.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X835h8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago