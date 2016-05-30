BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 194 million yuan ($29.48 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22u05ec
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :