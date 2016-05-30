BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share
* Shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2qLXumV) Further company coverage:
May 30 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says unit and partner plan to buy property firm in changsha city for 3.47 billion yuan ($527.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TSlo7d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* PUBLITY ACQUIRES TECHNICAL COLLEGE FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION IN DUISBURG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)