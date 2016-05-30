BRIEF-Astro Q1 net profit up at 290,641 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 885,208 ZLOTYS VERSUS 758,078 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd
* Says cuts amount raised in share private placement to 631 million yuan ($95.89 million) from 1.07 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/25tqx9P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5803 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 21.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO