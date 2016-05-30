BRIEF-India's PG Electroplast March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago
May 30 Tata Motors Ltd
* Exec says expects capital expenditure for Jaguar Land Rover at 3.75 billion pounds ($5.48 billion) for FY 2016-17, up from 3.3 billion pounds a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6840 pounds) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter loss 2.93 billion rupees versus profit 2.65 billion rupees year ago