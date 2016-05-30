BRIEF-India's PG Electroplast March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago
May 30 Tata Motors Ltd exec says
* 100,000 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to be recalled in the U.S. to fix faulty airbags
* Expects 15-20 percent growth in light commercial vehicle sales in India in the 2016-17 fiscal year
* Will increase production capacity at Sanand plant in western India to meet demand for new car Tiago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter loss 2.93 billion rupees versus profit 2.65 billion rupees year ago