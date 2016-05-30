May 30 Tata Motors Ltd exec says

* 100,000 Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to be recalled in the U.S. to fix faulty airbags

* Expects 15-20 percent growth in light commercial vehicle sales in India in the 2016-17 fiscal year

* Will increase production capacity at Sanand plant in western India to meet demand for new car Tiago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)