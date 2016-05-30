Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - May 16, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) May 16 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
BANGALORE, May 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32800 ICS-201(B22mm) 33300 ICS-102(B22mm) 21700 ICS-103(23mm) 28100 ICS-104(24mm) 32600 ICS-202(26mm) 36700 ICS-105(26mm) 31200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34200 ICS-105(27mm) 37600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32500 ICS-105MMA(27) 35100 ICS-105PHR(28) 38000 ICS-105(28mm) 36300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 36100 ICS-105(29mm) 37100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 36800 ICS-105(30mm) 37900 ICS-105(31mm) 38700 ICS-106(32mm) 39200 ICS-107(34mm) 52200
* Iron ore at China's ports at highest level since at least 2004 (Updates prices)