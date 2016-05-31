May 31 LabGenomics Co., Ltd:

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on June 16

* Total amount of 4.25 million bonus shares

* Listing date of July 12 for the bonus shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/F4cuqvN8

