BRIEF-Pengqi Technology's share trade to resume
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Sichuan Maker Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Inner Mongolia, with five individuals
* Says the JV will be engaged in medical devices provision business, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says company will hold 45 percent stake (4.5 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/a6F67E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 19 Novartis's push to win approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).