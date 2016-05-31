BRIEF-India's Ortel Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago
May 31 Rakus Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 31
* Says 108,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 2,088 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SDJAqS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago
* Qualcomm Inc files preliminary prospectus supplement with U.S. SEC related to a 9-part notes offering - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz9Hb1) Further company coverage: