BRIEF-Parken Sport & Entertainment Q1 pre-tax result swings to loss DKK 36.7 mln
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE DKK 262.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 253.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 31 Zhejiang Hangmin Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up a new JV in Hangzhou, with a Taiwan machinery firm
* Says the JV will be engaged in the manufacturing and sales of equipment, and have a registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says company will hold 51 percent stake (5.1 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RExPSl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS GETS OFFERS FROM DIFFERENT INVESTORS INCLUDING PHI FUND Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlOAwa