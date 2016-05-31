BRIEF-Pengqi Technology's share trade to resume
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Kaken Pharmaceutical and A Korea-based firm Dong-A ST Co Ltd concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis "Clenafin / Jublia" in Korea
* Says according to the agreement, Kaken hereby grant to Dong-A the exclusive right for development and sales of the Product in Korea
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TTVUJU
Further company coverage:[4521.T ] (Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 19 Novartis's push to win approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).