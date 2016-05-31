BRIEF-India's Ortel Communications March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 8.1 million rupees versus profit 27.6 million rupees year ago
- Source link: (bit.ly/1XKH3iW)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
