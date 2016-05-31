BRIEF-Pengqi Technology's share trade to resume
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 MEK ICS CO., Ltd:
* Says it signed contract with Arad Hiva Teb, to supply artificial respirator
* Contract amount of 1.73 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5f97007y
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
ZURICH, May 19 Novartis's push to win approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).