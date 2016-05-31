** Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 10.11 pct to
its highest since June 3, 2015
** Automaker reported Jan-March net profit tripled from a
year earlier
** Company's operating profit grew 35 pct y/y on better
operating margin by luxury vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
and improving domestic truck business
** On JLR unit, currency benefits boosted average selling
price, momentum likely to continue in the new fiscal yr - Kotak
** Company's standalone business turned profitable after 13
quarters and will likely fund the capex through internal
accruals this fiscal yr - Kotak
* PhillipCapital sees Tata Motor's volumes to grow 13 pct
CAGR through FY17-FY18; retains "buy" rating with TP of 530
rupees
** China JV profitability of 49 mln pounds was impressive
despite operating at 40 pct utilisation - PhillipCapital
