** Tata Motors Ltd gains as much as 10.11 pct to its highest since June 3, 2015

** Automaker reported Jan-March net profit tripled from a year earlier

** Company's operating profit grew 35 pct y/y on better operating margin by luxury vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and improving domestic truck business

** On JLR unit, currency benefits boosted average selling price, momentum likely to continue in the new fiscal yr - Kotak

** Company's standalone business turned profitable after 13 quarters and will likely fund the capex through internal accruals this fiscal yr - Kotak

* PhillipCapital sees Tata Motor's volumes to grow 13 pct CAGR through FY17-FY18; retains "buy" rating with TP of 530 rupees

** China JV profitability of 49 mln pounds was impressive despite operating at 40 pct utilisation - PhillipCapital (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)