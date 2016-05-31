UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
May 31 Foxsemicon Integrated Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$272,000,000 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 15
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Record date June 21
* Payment date July 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zYFr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
FRANKFURT, May 19 French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims' computers first infected a week ago.