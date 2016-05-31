BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :
* Says its wholly owned Hawaii-based unit Best Resort LLC engaged in real estate related business in US, to invest about $28.6 million into BT KALAKAUA, LLC, a Hawaii-based firm engaged in acquisition and maintenance of properties in US, on May 31
* Says Best Resort LLC to hold a 70 percent stake in BT KALAKAUA, LLC after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZyNYZv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.