May 31 Tsukada Global Holdings Inc :

* Says its wholly owned Hawaii-based unit Best Resort LLC engaged in real estate related business in US, to invest about $28.6 million into BT KALAKAUA, LLC, a Hawaii-based firm engaged in acquisition and maintenance of properties in US, on May 31

* Says Best Resort LLC to hold a 70 percent stake in BT KALAKAUA, LLC after the transaction

