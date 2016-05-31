May 31 Himiko Co Ltd :

* Says it has appointed Yasunori Sasaki as the new President of the company, to replace Osamu Shibata

* Says Osamu Shibata will also resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company

* Says effective date June 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rrYqnT

(Beijing Headline News)