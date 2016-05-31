BRIEF-CP Lotus Corp expects to record HY profit
* Expected to record a profit for six months ending 30 june 2017
May 31 Himiko Co Ltd :
* Says it has appointed Yasunori Sasaki as the new President of the company, to replace Osamu Shibata
* Says Osamu Shibata will also resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company
* Says effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rrYqnT
May 19 India's mobile phone customer base rose 0.51 percent, or a net 5.98 million, in March to reach 1.17 billion, data released by the country's telecoms regulator showed on Friday. Following is a table of mobile phone subscriptions in India, the world's second-biggest wireless market by number of users, as of March 31. COMPANY CHANGE (MLN) TOTAL USERS (MLN) Bharti Airtel 3 273.6 Vodafone India