BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Himiko Co Ltd :
* Says it will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)effective June 16, as a result of the takeover bid by a Japan-based on company
* Says it will also stop trading on TSE JASDAQ Standard market after delisting
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/xtyRQq
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.