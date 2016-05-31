BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Mitsui Fudosan and T&C Medical Science :
* Says Mitsui Fudosan filed a lawsuit against T&C Medical Science and representative director of T&C Medical Science
* Says Mitsui Fudosan requests for unpaid rent of 78,309,637 yen and transfer of the leasehold building
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zYVy
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million