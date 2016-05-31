BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Pietro Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 600,000 new shares through public offering, from June 15 to June 21
* Says it will issue 90,000 new shares through private placement on July 12
* Says issue price is to be determined
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nw8Wtx
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.