BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Shenzhen Mindata Holding Co Ltd :
* Says the company plans to invest about 170 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based technology firm and to hold a 15 percent stake in it after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DV4tHU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.