BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Youji Corp :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 280,000 shares of its stock at the price of 965 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 1
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 4,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8FMvy3
(Beijing Headline News)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.