BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Yango Group :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of 2.9 billion yuan in toal for its three real estate units
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZkRKzX; goo.gl/45lJPX; goo.gl/fWxBZR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million