BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Teamax Smart City Technology Corporation Limited :
* Says it will transfer 75 pct, 100 pct, 51 pct, 100 pct, and 100 pct stakes in five units to a Guangzhou-based commerce firm
* Says combined transaction price is 64.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cCWgHB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.