BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Fortune NG Fung Food (Hebei) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.07 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 6
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Okhg4v
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.