BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Haiwan International Development :
* Says it appoints Chen Yingjun as head of finance and accounting to succeed Huang Zhihong, effective May 31
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2agT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering