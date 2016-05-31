BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 HYSONIC Co.,Ltd:
* Says 280 million won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 92,104 shares of the company at 3,040 won per share, as of May 30
* Says 350 million won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 115,131 shares of the company at 3,040 won per share, as of May 31
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5m9PpKPB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering