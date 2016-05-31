May 31 HYSONIC Co.,Ltd:

* Says 280 million won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 92,104 shares of the company at 3,040 won per share, as of May 30

* Says 350 million won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 115,131 shares of the company at 3,040 won per share, as of May 31

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5m9PpKPB

