BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6


OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.