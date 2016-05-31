May 31 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2amR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)