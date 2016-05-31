May 31 Schnell Biopharmaceuticals,Inc.
:
* Says it will issue the 11th unregistered/unsecured private
convertible bonds, raising 11 billion won in proceeds for
operations
* Maturity date of June 7, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0
pct and annual coupon of 2.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of
principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at
7,110 won per share, and a conversion period from June 7, 2017
to May 7, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Kab5kq
(Beijing Headline News)