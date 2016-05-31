BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Apex Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7.5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 6, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uhNeG6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering