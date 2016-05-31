BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 GNCO CO. LTD.:
* Says 2 billion won worth of its 8th convertible bonds have been converted into 1.7 million shares of the company at 1,179 won per share, as of May 31
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.