BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 SZZT Electronics Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 7, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8


* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering