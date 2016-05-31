BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 Omnitel Inc.:
* Says it will issue the sixth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5.5 billion won in proceeds



* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering