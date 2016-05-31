BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 New Huadu Supercenter :
* Says it to sell entire 19.5 percent stake in a Changsha-based real estate company to Hong Hui Real estate Development at 780.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2avw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.