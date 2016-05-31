BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Copartner Technology :
* Says it will sign an agreement for syndicated credit line of T$800 million or equivalent U.S dollar, with a term of 3 years and 6 months
* Says proceeds will be used for loan repayment and business operation
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2a2e
(Beijing Headline News)
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering