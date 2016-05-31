BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 TOPFIELD CO.,Ltd.:
* Says it received a verdict from Suwon District Court, regarding lawsuit filed by JUNEES Inc
* Says the court ordered the co to terminate issuance of new shares via private placement
* Says the court also ordered the co to bear litigation costs
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5bP5aVgs
Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering