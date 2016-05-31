BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 8.22 yuan per share from no less than 8.25 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to about 366.1 million shares from up to 364.7 million shares
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering