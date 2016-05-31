May 31 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China

* Says unit ICBC (Asia) plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to set up financial holding company

* Says chairman Jiang Jianqing resigns as he has reached retirement age

* Says Yi Huiman is elected as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1TTKFg6 ; bit.ly/1WWdvzR ; bit.ly/1sIrMnd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)