Jan 23 ** Shares of power distributor and infrastructure developer Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd rise as much as 4.4 pct to 276.00 rupees

** Company received new orders worth over 8.25 bln rupees ($121.24 million), it said on Friday

** Orders include transmission lines and substation projects in Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of former Soviet republics), two pipeline projects from Indian Oil Corp and Gail (India), and railway project by Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE)

** Kalpataru says it continued to get repeat orders from the Africa region and expected to close the year with a healthy order book

** Stock had risen 40.6 pct over the last 12 months as of last close ($1 = 68.0450 Indian rupees)