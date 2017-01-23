BUZZ-India's Jubilant Foodworks falls on weak Q4
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29
Jan 23 ** Shares of power distributor and infrastructure developer Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd rise as much as 4.4 pct to 276.00 rupees
** Company received new orders worth over 8.25 bln rupees ($121.24 million), it said on Friday
** Orders include transmission lines and substation projects in Africa and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, a group of former Soviet republics), two pipeline projects from Indian Oil Corp and Gail (India), and railway project by Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE)
** Kalpataru says it continued to get repeat orders from the Africa region and expected to close the year with a healthy order book
** Stock had risen 40.6 pct over the last 12 months as of last close ($1 = 68.0450 Indian rupees)
** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees