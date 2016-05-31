BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017
May 31 Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder SMG plans to set up JV with virtual reality firms CMC VR, United States' Jaunt
* Says announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Tencent to launch Microsoft office online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: